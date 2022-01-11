“The main mission of the CSTO peacekeeping forces has been successfully completed. In two days, a phased withdrawal of the CSTO united peacekeeping contingent will begin. The process of withdrawing the contingent will take no more than 10 days,” Tokayev told a meeting of Kazkahstan’s lower house of parliament.
Tokayev, who claimed Monday his government faced a coup attempt by terrorists, told the parliament the appeal for CSTO forces was “legally grounded.” He has said CSTO forces did not take part in suppressing the unrest, but guarded buildings and infrastructure vital to national security.
Kazakh authorities imposed an Internet blackout during the crisis and blocked foreign journalists from entering to report on events.
The CSTO’s intervention marked its shift from a largely symbolic grouping seen as the region’s answer to NATO, to one tasked with protecting autocratic regimes facing domestic strife, including the popular uprisings that have ousted pro-Moscow governments in Ukraine, Georgia and elsewhere, often dubbed “color revolutions.”
The crisis also saw a power struggle at the top levels of the country as Tokayev moved to marginalize his predecessor, 81-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev, who resigned as president in 2019 after nearly 30 years in office but retained power over the country’s security forces as chairman of the national security council.
U.N. rebukes Kazakhstan after troops spotted wearing blue peacekeeping helmets while policing protests
Tokayev took over as security council head Jan. 5 as the crisis peaked, dismissing Nazarbayev, whose whereabouts are currently unknown. He also sacked Karim Masimov, head of the security services and a figure close to Nazarbayev, who was then arrested and charged with treason Jan. 8.
Tokayev further consolidated his grip on the security apparatus Tuesday ordering a total reorganization of all the country’s security structures, including setting up new units in the National Guard and boosting its size.
“We have to restructure the work of our armed forces, law enforcement agencies, national security agencies, foreign intelligence. All of them must work together in the name of one goal — the maximum effective protection of our citizens, the constitutional order and sovereignty from threats of any nature and scale,” he said.
While he froze government salaries for five years, he announced pay increases for special operations personnel across all security forces. He also called for tough new counterterrorism measures “to counter religious extremism.”
In a nod to the outpouring of rage across the country about inequality and corruption — which is largely believed to be behind the protests aside from the immediate cause of a jump in energy prices — he also ordered wealthy companies that blossomed under the Nazarbayev regime to start make contributions to a national wealth fund.
He said that thanks to Nazarbayev, “a group of very profitable companies and a layer of wealthy people even by international standards appeared in the country. I believe that the time has come for them to give what is due to the people of Kazakhstan and to help the people on a systematic and regular basis.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin, the dominant member of the six-nation coalition that also includes Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, strongly backed Tokayev’s call for intervention, telling a meeting of the CSTO Monday that the organization would not permit “color revolutions,” which are seen by Moscow as Western-instigated.
“Measures taken by the CSTO have clearly shown that we won’t let anyone destabilize the situation in our home and won’t allow the so-called color revolution scenario to play out either,” Putin said, in comments that emphasized Russia’s idea of a sphere of influence that echoes the old Soviet empire.
He compared the Kazakhstan unrest to Ukraine’s Maidan revolution in 2014 that ousted pro-Russian leader Viktor Yanukovych, shifting the nation to a more pro-European stance. Putin said, “Maidan technologies of armed and information support for the protests were actively used” in the Kazakhstan unrest.
Tokayev has yet to present evidence for his claim the unrest was an organized terrorist attack against the country, but Putin endorsed Tokayev’s claim — opening the way for the CSTO to be used by embattled autocrats to suppress domestic protests and popular revolutions in future.
Putin said there were “organized and controlled groups of fighters,” including “people who had apparently received training in terrorist camps abroad.” Their action, “essentially an attack on the country, on Kazakhstan, amounts to an act of aggression,” Putin said.
Read more: