“This was a human error and certainly not deliberate,” he wrote. “We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur.”
Djokovic also sought to clear up “misinformation” about his positive coronavirus test in Serbia, which formed the basis for his request for an exemption to Australia’s strict requirement that foreign visitors be vaccinated against the virus.
The Serbian said that he “felt obliged” to go ahead with a Dec. 18 newspaper interview and photo shoot despite learning that he had tested positive for the virus.
“On reflection, this was an error of judgement and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment,” he said.
The apology came as Australia’s Minister for Immigration, Alex Hawke, said he is still considering whether to use his personal power to cancel Djokovic’s visa.
“Mr Djokovic’s lawyers have recently provided lengthy further submissions and supporting documentation said to be relevant to the possible cancellation of Mr Djokovic’s visa,” a spokesperson for the minister said in a statement. “Naturally, this will affect the timeframe for a decision.”
Djokovic has been practicing at the Melbourne Park sports complex ahead of the start of the Australian Open on Monday. He is seeking to win a record-breaking 21st men’s singles Grand Slam title.
