Fear of side-effects, allergic reactions and death are the main reasons for the reluctance among the elderly, said Stephanie Jean Tsang, assistant professor at the Department of Communication Studies at Hong Kong Baptist University and author of a 2021 study on understanding vaccine hesitancy in the city. News headlines with keywords such as “death," “myocarditis” or “face paralysis," that focus on the most serious reactions also caused fear, as most people just read the headlines, she said.