The 10-meter-wide (33-foot) Roman road, “which is exceptional in its size,” indicates that the settlement would have been busy with the traffic of carts loading and unloading goods, the experts say. The wealth of the settlement probably came through trade, both from the nearby River Cherwell and via the Roman road. The discovery of more than 300 Roman coins is also an indication of a “significant volume of commerce” passing through the area, the team added.