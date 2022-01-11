Sassoli’s two-and-a-half-year tenure as president was defined by the pandemic and he spent much of it working virtually. He was instrumental in passing the European Union’s ambitious $2.1 trillion pandemic relief fund and the bloc’s seven-year budget. The budget was ultimately one aimed at rescuing the economies of coronavirus hard-hit countries and its passage required overcoming deep seated divisions on the extent to which rich European Union nations should commit to helping poorer ones.