Sassoli’s 2½-year tenure as president was defined by the pandemic, and he spent much of it working virtually. He was instrumental in passing the European Union’s ambitious $2.1 trillion pandemic relief fund and the bloc’s seven-year budget. The budget was ultimately one aimed at rescuing the economies of countries hit hard by the coronavirus, and its passage required overcoming deep-seated divisions on the extent to which rich European Union nations should commit to helping poorer ones.