Police arrived at the prime minister’s home near Stockholm after a burglar alarm went off by accident. There, they encountered a 25-year-old Nicaraguan woman, who was undocumented and had an order of deportation under her name, the BBC reported.
Aside from sparking debate about undocumented workers, the incident drew attention to the security measures surrounding the prime minister, who lives in an official residence in the capital. The worker was employed to clean her family home.
Andersson made history in November when she become the country’s first female prime minister. Hours after her appointment, she quit following the resignation of a member of the ruling coalition. She returned less than a week later, after presenting a plan for a minority government.
She laid out three priorities for her tenure: social welfare, fighting climate change and combating a rise in violence, particularly by organized crime.
Andersson said in a speech then that everyone in Sweden should take personal responsibility to combat organized crime, and mentioned undocumented immigrants.
“I would like to urge Sweden’s employers: Before bringing in low-skilled workers from other countries, remember that there are many long-term unemployed people in Sweden who want nothing more than to find a job. When all of society mobilizes — that is when we can build back Sweden’s security together,” she said.
In comments published by the Expressen on Saturday, Andersson said the incident in her home highlights a problem that she “has long pointed out” and that more political measures need to be implemented to fight fraud.
Similar circumstances have cropped up elsewhere: U.K. immigration minister Mark Harper resigned in 2014 over reports that he had hired an undocumented immigrant as a cleaner. During Bill Clinton’s presidency, his nominee for attorney general, Zoë Baird, withdrew from consideration after information emerged about her employment of undocumented immigrants.
