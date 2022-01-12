“For 25 minutes,” Johnson said. To thank the staff.
After saying he had no knowledges of lockdown parties at 10 Downing Street, the British prime minister admitted that he had attended a “bring your own booze” catered gathering, organized by his private secretary, at the height of the first coronavirus wave, when ordinary citizens were forced to forgo weddings, funerals, school, office work and certainly parties.
In his long life in journalism and politics, as a free-wheeling columnist at the Telegraph, as back-slapping London mayor and now prime minister during a deadly pandemic, Johnson has faced repeated challenges to his veracity — about his newspaper articles, his romantic affairs, his cocaine use, his assurances to the queen, and most recently, his solicitation for donations to pay for the renovation of his flat.
This one might prove the most difficult.
Earlier this week, ITV news revealed an email invite for the garden party, this on May 20, 2020, from Johnson’s private secretary Martin Reynolds to over 100 staff members at Downing Street, which like the White House, serves as both office and residence for the country’s leader.
“Hi all, after what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening,” it read. “Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”
After the news broke, Johnson smirked — and dodged.
On Wednesday, under tremendous pressure from his own Conservative Party, he came clean.
Brits recall heartbreaking lockdown sacrifices they made – the same day Boris Johnson attended a party
Read more: