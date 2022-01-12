What’s worrying this time for the prime minister is that calls for him to step down aren’t confined to his opponents. Some Conservative lawmakers are openly voicing their disgust, while Douglas Ross, the party’s leader in Scotland, said Wednesday it was time for him to give up his post. “I don’t want to be in this position, but I am in the position now where I don’t think he can continue as the leader of the Conservatives,” Ross said in an interview with British broadcast outlets.