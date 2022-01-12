The United States, though, is far from the only country battling yet another wave of covid cases, coupled with a shortage of antigen and PCR tests.
Here’s how some other countries facing omicron waves are handling the surge in testing:
Britain
The United Kingdom was among the first countries to confront an omicron-driven wave of infections. Initially, free of cost, at-home rapid antigen tests, known in Britain as lateral flows, were easily accessible at pharmacies or by mail through the country’s National Health Service. The government hoped to limit omicron’s spread by having people frequently take antigen tests.
In December, however, demand for tests began to quickly overwhelm capacity. In mid-December for a brief period, people trying to order online from the official government website were told that tests were temporarily unavailable. Widespread shortages have since decreased, although some pharmacies still face temporary runs.
Italy
Italy was one of the countries hardest hit in the early months of the pandemic. This time around, Italy is relying on vaccine mandates and its robust network of mom-and-pop pharmacies to deliver rapid antigen tests.
Across Italy, makeshift outdoor tents have popped up outside the often family-run pharmacies. Though antigen tests are less sensitive than PCR ones, one major benefit of this system is said to be that pharmacies are required to report all positive tests to the government, which can then follow up to ensure that isolation rules are being followed.
Israel
Israel’s population is highly vaccinated, but the more-contagious omicron variant is still spreading fast, upending school systems and businesses and increasingly filling hospitals with patients, many of whom are not inoculated.
The country has a robust health-care system, with all adult citizens and permanent residents required to be covered by one of several health-care providers. For much of the pandemic, Israel imposed strict isolation and PCR testing requirements for anyone who contracted or was exposed to the virus. Health-care providers set up testing centers around the country to facilitate the process.
But as in many places, the system is changing fast now. In early January, Israel’s Health Ministry issued new regulations recommending that PCR tests be reserved for those above the age of 60 or at high risk; other vaccinated Israelis exposed to the virus are required to take a supervised or at-home antigen test. Unvaccinated people under 60 must take a supervised antigen test if exposed and self-quarantine for a week.
As cases spike, there has been a run on at-home antigen tests, with pharmacies and other stores quickly selling out. People have reported waiting hours in line at testing centers set up by Israel’s health-care providers and emergency medical system. One food delivery service has tried to fill a gap by offering to deliver tests from pharmacies — if, that is, the tests are in stock.
Canada
Omicron is similarly tearing through Canada, where the availability of tests varies by province.
As in the United States, doctors in Ontario have urged anyone who does not have severe symptoms to avoid going to emergency rooms.
Andrew Healey, chief of emergency medicine at the William Osler Health System in the Greater Toronto Area, told Canada’s CTV that the influx of people seeking tests at hospitals, even though they have only mild symptoms, is “delaying care for other patients.”
“We have to bring people through a triage process or registration process for each of those patients,” he said. “It takes up very important resources that … are quite limited at the moment.”
The province has set up sites to give out rapid-antigen tests — including outside liquor stores — but they have reportedly run out quickly, too.
In Saskatchewan province, however, rapid antigen tests are so widely available at libraries, fire stations and some supermarkets that some people are sending them to relatives in other parts of Canada, CTV reported.