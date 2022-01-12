Taken together, this year and next are set to mark the sharpest slowdown after an initial rebound from a global recession since at least the 1970s. That grim assessment comes from the World Bank’s biannual Global Economic Prospects report, released Tuesday. After rebounding to an estimated 5.5 percent global growth in 2021 on the heels of the 2020 pandemic recession, the report said growth is poised to decelerate to a worse-than-expected 4.1 percent this year, and then soften to 3.2 percent in 2023.