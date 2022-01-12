While Cambodia has not seen significant armed conflict in years, the land mines planted and hidden during its civil war still kill, maim and blind civilians decades later. In 2020, 65 people were killed or maimed by an explosive in that country, nearly 30 percent of whom were children, according to the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor. From 1979 to October 2019, more than 19,000 people in Cambodia were killed by land mines and explosive remnants, with some 45,000 injured.