Mexican officials didn’t just reject bans on flights from countries with outbreaks. They’ve never required visitors to show evidence of vaccination or negative coronavirus tests. López-Gatell said such measures would be ineffective. Travelers could present fake tests. Or they might carry infections that weren’t yet detectable when they were swabbed. “You let them in, and the next day one of them wakes up with a fever because his period of incubation ended,” he said. “And now he’s infecting his family of 40 in a village in Mexico.”