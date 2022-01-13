“It seems the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than ever before in the last 30 years,” lamented permanent council chairman Zbigniew Rau of Poland as he opened the meeting.
Europe faced “a particularly grave threat to peace,” he added, and must cleave to its key founding principles that states are equal and should not use military force or threats.
Russian officials have offered a bleak assessment of talks so far, with United States and NATO officials firmly rejecting its main demand for an end to NATO’s open door policy for new members.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that talks with the United States and NATO were unsuccessful, but that at least there was dialogue.
He condemned a bill announced Wednesday by U.S. Democrat Senators on tough new sanctions against Russia, including President Vladimir Putin and other top military and government officials if there is military action against Ukraine.
Peskov called the sanctions bill “extremely negative, especially against the background of the ongoing series of negotiations, albeit unsuccessful, but negotiations.”
Sanctions against a head of state “is an outrageous measure that is comparable to breaking off relations,” Peskov said.
The meeting of the OSCE permanent council, which includes Russia and Ukraine, is part of a series of diplomatic steps this week designed to defuse tensions over the massing of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, which has raised fears that Putin may be planning a renewed attack.
Russian officials have denied any such plans and have rebuffed NATO calls to de-escalate, saying it has a right to move troops and forces on its own territory. Russia has countered with demands for sweeping new security guarantees from the United States and NATO, including a halt any further expansion eastward of NATO.
United States ambassador to the OSCE, Michael Carpenter, said no concrete results were expected this week but that the important thing was to find ways to deepen dialogue with Russia in coming months.
“Our main goal is, in principle, to establish a dialogue,” he said, speaking to independent Russian television Dozhd. “Yes, our positions are polar [opposites], but this does not mean that there are no elements and areas on which we cannot agree.”
The talks this week are a key test for NATO and Europe in their efforts to avert a major new war and to strengthen the continent’s security.
It also marks crucial challenge for the Biden administration’s effort show that global democracies can prevail over authoritarianism and the defiance of international norms.
Thursday’s talks follow a meeting between United States and Russian officials in Geneva Monday and a special meeting of the NATO-Russia Council Wednesday, the first such meeting in two years.
The OSCE plays a key role in Ukraine monitoring the cease-fire under the Minsk peace deal, an agreement designed to end the war in eastern Ukraine between Kyiv and Russian-backed separatists. The war has killed more than 13,000 people since it began in 2014, in the wake of Russia’s annexation of Crimea.
Russia denies any part in the war, calling it an “internal” Ukraine conflict. The Minsk Agreement has made no progress in ending the crisis and returning eastern Ukraine to Kyiv’s control. In recent years, Russia has intervened by issuing Russian passports to residents of eastern Ukraine, enabling them to vote in Russian elections.
A member of the Russian delegation in Wednesday’s NATO-Russia Council talks, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, said the talks were frank and indicated there remained “a long list of differences on fundamental issues.”
He accused NATO of “trying to gain supremacy in all areas and in all possible theaters of war” and warned that any further deterioration in relations could lead to “the most unpredictable and most severe consequences for European security.”
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said NATO allies showed a united face at the meeting in support of NATO’s open door policy and the right of every country to determine its own security arrangements. She added it was too early to say whether the talks would avert the threat of war, but this would become clearer after Russia’s delegations to the series of talks this week returned to Moscow and reported to Putin.
“And everyone, Russia most of all, will have to decide whether they really are about security, in which case they should engage or whether this was all a pretext — and they may not even know yet,” Sherman said.
Read more: