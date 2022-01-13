The proceedings against Raslan began with a chance encounter at an asylum center in Berlin seven years ago, when Anwar al-Bunni, a prominent Syrian human rights lawyer, recognized Raslan as the man who had detained him in Damascus.
The trial marked the first time Syrian victims had the chance to face an alleged perpetrator of crimes for Assad’s government during the country’s civil war. Victims who spoke in court as witnesses have described the case as a milestone, but a small step on the way to justice.
The trial took place under the principle of universal jurisdiction, which is enshrined in German law and allows for the overseas trials of those accused of committing grave acts such as genocide or war crimes.
His co-defendant Eyad al-Gharib, 44, a low level officer, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail early last year.
Read more: