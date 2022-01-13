Andrew, who denies the allegations, has been mostly out of the public eye for the past year, and many organizations distanced themselves from him after he defended his relationship with Epstein in a disastrous 2019 BBC interview. But he had retained his honorary military roles with multiple British regiments. And the Buckingham Palace website had listed dozens and dozens of schools, hospitals and clubs with which he was still a royal patron — including the Army Officers’ Golfing Society, the Fly Navy Heritage Trust, the Foundation for Liver Research and the elite Westminster Academy.
But Thursday’s move means the former Navy pilot and divorced 61-year-old father of two adult daughters is now facing his accuser alone — without the shield of honors he has carried most of adult life.
The two-sentence statement from the palace continued, “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”
Where the money will come from to defend himself is a hot topic in Britain.
Royal biographers have observed that Andrew has often been seen as a favorite of his mother. But the 95-year-old queen has also been insistent during her long reign that duty, service, honor, and the preservation of the monarchy are supreme.
Andrew will also stop using the honorific title “His Royal Highness,” though he remains a duke and a prince. His many patronages will be distributed among other members of the House of Windsor.
His precipitous fall follows other great family scandals, from the divorce and death of Princess Diana to the decision by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to quit their roles as senior working royals and move to southern California, along the way accusing the family of casual racism.
The revoking of Andrew’s military titles comes after 150 British veterans signed an open letter calling for the queen to strip her son of his military titles, adding that “if necessary, that he be dishonourably discharged.”
In their letter, the veterans wrote, “We are particularly upset and angry that Prince Andrew remains a member of the armed forces and continues to hold military titles, positions and ranks, including that of Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy.”
The veterans complained that the prince had brought disrepute on Britain’s armed forces by “uncooperative and less than truthful” about his friendship with Epstein.
A judge in New York on Wednesday ruled that a lawsuit brought against Andrew by a woman who says she was trafficked to him by Epstein can go forward for now.
The judge concluded that a settlement agreement the woman signed in 2009 does not unequivocally free the royal from liability.
Andrew’s defense team argued that the agreement Virginia Giuffre signed as she settled with Epstein for $500,000 shielded the prince and anyone else she might sue in connection to her claims against Epstein, a wealthy and well-connected financier who died by suicide while awaiting trial for sex trafficking in 2019.
Shayna Jacobs in New York contributed to this report.