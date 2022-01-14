After a few minutes, he saw the soldiers open the car door and pull the driver out by his coat. Bakri couldn’t make out the driver’s face but eventually discovered it was As’ad. The soldiers took him to the back of the car, and at least six of them gathered around him. His relatives later noted that As’ad did not have his U.S. passport with him and did not possess a local ID card, which soldiers invariably ask to see at the start of any encounter.