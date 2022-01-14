On Friday, Downing Street apologized to Buckingham Palace.
“It was deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning,” said a spokesman for Downing Street. The spokesman confirmed that an apology had been made to the palace, but did not say how it was communicated.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration has been hit by claims that there were parties at Downing Street and other government offices that flouted the coronavirus restrictions at the time. There has been widespread outrage over the idea that officials have not been bound by the onerous pandemic restrictions they devised.
The latest incident to emerge occurred on April 16, 2021, the night before the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, the queen’s husband. At the time, the country was in a period of national mourning for Philip, 99, and indoor social mixing was banned due to covid restrictions.
The night before the funeral, there were two gatherings in Downing Street that merged into a group of about 30 people, according to reports in the Daily Telegraph. The event included drinking and dancing, and at one point, someone was sent to a grocery store with a suitcase to buy bottles of wine, the paper said. It stretched on until the early hours.
Johnson is not thought to have attended this time.
James Slack, Johnson’s former communications chief, who one of the parties was in honor of, apologized “unreservedly” for the “anger and hurt caused.” He said that “this event should not have happened at the time that it did. I am deeply sorry, and take full responsibility.”
According to media reports, the April 16 parties were send-offs, including for Slack, who left Downing Street to become deputy editor in chief at the Sun newspaper.
The revelation of the gathering is the latest development in the “partygate” scandal that has rocked the British government and renewed speculation about Johnson’s premiership. Johnson’s popularity has dropped to an all-time low, according to a recent YouGov poll.
Earlier this week, Johnson apologized for attending a “bring your own booze” garden party at his home in May 2020, during the height of the first national lockdown.
Johnson said he thought the gathering, which he attended for 25 minutes, was a work event and that he went to say thanks to his staff for their work during the pandemic. While he didn’t admit to any personal wrongdoing, he said he understood the “rage” the public felt and said that “with hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside.”
So far, five Conservative lawmakers have publicly admitted to submitting letters of no confidence in Johnson. Letters from at least 54 Conservative members of Parliament are required to trigger a leadership change.
Sue Gray, a career civil servant, is leading an investigation into a number of alleged Downing Street gatherings during lockdown and whether rules were breached. Her report is expected by the end of the month.