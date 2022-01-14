Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his personal power to cancel the Serb’s visa for the second time this month, citing health and good order grounds, amid questions over whether Djokovic lied on an immigration form about contracting the coronavirus and his travel in the two weeks before arriving in Australia last Wednesday. The top-ranked men’s player apologized earlier this week for what he said was “human error” on the travel declaration, which he attributed to an agent, and for attending a Dec. 18 interview with a French sports publication despite learning he had tested positive for the virus.