Since the June summit, senior U.S. and Russian officials in an “experts group” have held at least a half-dozen calls in which the Americans have sought Moscow’s cooperation on cybercrime. The individuals arrested were discussed on those calls, with the United States passing information about them to the Russians so they could act, said people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity. “This is really a credit to Biden’s approach,” said one person.