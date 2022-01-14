A spokesperson for Ukraine’s cyber police said that “more than five” government sites had been attacked and authorities have launched an investigation into the perpetrators’ identities. Officials said it was too early to say who was behind the attacks.
Russia has been behind similar incidents before, however, raising fears that it could mark the opening salvo in a broader Russian aggression against Ukraine.
Just hours before the attack, Dmitri Alperovitch, an expert on cybersecurity and co-founder of CrowdStrike, a leading firm in the field, told a Washington Post Live discussion that Ukraine had already been subjected increased cyber attacks, which could be a prelude to an invasion.
“We are also seeing increased cyber intrusions that appear to be intelligence collection for potential execution of a kinetic operation by the Russians,” he said. “A lot of people, myself included, expect very likely an invasion of Ukraine to occur in the next month or so.”
On Friday morning, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Education and Science posted on social media that their sites were down, and local media reported that the country’s main government website, Emergency Situations Ministry and Ministry of Veterans Affairs were also affected.
Visitors to some Ukrainian government sites were greeted with a message — written in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish — telling them that their personal data had been “uploaded to the public network” and “destroyed.”
“All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst,” the message said. “This is for your past, present and future.”
The attack came immediately after a flurry of diplomatic efforts in Europe failed to resolve the mounting crisis over Russian demands to the United States and NATO for sweeping new security arrangements, including a block on Ukraine and other Eastern European and former Soviet countries ever joining the alliance.
Russia has positioned up to 100,000 troops and military equipment near Ukraine, with U.S. intelligence warning that an invasion is being planned.
Russian officials have denied any plans to move against Ukraine and insist that the country has the right to deploy its forces anywhere on its territory. Moscow has also threatened to abandon any further security talks amid Washington and NATO’s refusal to budge in the face of its demands.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov added on Friday that he expected U.S. and NATO forces to use the tensions as a pretext to build up their forces in the region. He also said that Russia was ready for any new sanctions, which Western countries have threatened to impose if there is an invasion of Ukraine.
“They are capable of anything, but rest assured we are ready for any turn of events. Any illusions we might have left in the economy have vanished over the past seven years,” he said at a news conference Friday. “Every mechanism of economic ties that depend on entities controlled by the West clearly contain risks, but we are getting rid of them in a swift and consistent manner, first and foremost in high tech sectors.”
