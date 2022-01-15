Geologists had noted explosions, thunder and lightning around the volcano earlier on Friday, according to a local news site.
Hundreds of miles away in New Zealand, the National Emergency Management Agency warned people to stay away from beaches and shores to avoid storm surges.
The agency added that some parts of the country, including the north and east coast of the North Island, would see “strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore following a large volcanic eruption.”
The Tonga volcano eruption had caused a 1.2 meter (4 foot) tsunami, the Bureau of Meteorology in Australia said, adding that two small Australian islands nearby were under a tsunami warning.
An initial warning for the U.S. territory of American Samoa, which saw tsunami waves and where residents were asked to move away from the water, was lifted soon after. The threat of strong currents and waves also pushed Fiji to put out an advisory for residents to avoid the shore.
