A tourism welcome center has not been built. Almost all of the African artifacts that have been recovered — rings, amulets, religious items — remain locked away out of sight. The site itself has at times been littered with trash or flooded. The drainage system has repeatedly malfunctioned. A city worker was electrocuted in 2020 while trying to drain the site. The United States and the Chinese state utility company have each donated $500,000, but the money has yielded few improvements. There is still no concrete management plan for the site.