The Houthis have long boasted of their drone capabilities, using them both domestically and abroad. In Marib, Yemeni military officials have described Houthi drones used on the front line as one of the biggest challenges to government forces. The Saudi-led coalition will likely respond quickly with ramped up airstrikes on Sanaa, said Abdulghani al-Iryani, a senior researcher at the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies. But he said the true test of the Emirati response is more likely to be seen in how UAE-backed forces react on the ground in coming days.