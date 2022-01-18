“We have lots of technocrats in our government, and we don’t want to be isolated,” Muttaqi said. “We want the world to see us with new eyes. We are trying to send positive messages, to end corruption, to show we are moving forward. Our big problem is the American sanctions, but if they care about human rights, we are better on that score than many countries that are friends of America. We don’t expect them to recognize us, but we want them to engage with us.”