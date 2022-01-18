Like millions of Americans, Vincent Pankoke read Anne’s diary as a middle school student. He went on to work as a career investigator with the FBI, uncovering Colombian drug cartels and retracing the movements of the 9/11 hijackers. Now in retirement in Florida, he has been trying to crack the historic Frank case. Since 2016, he has looked for clues in the Netherlands, using modern artificial intelligence software to cross-reference millions of documents — police reports, lists of Nazi spies, investigative files — to find connections and new leads.