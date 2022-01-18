On Tuesday, she launched a second bid for the presidency, billing herself as a centrist focused on tackling corruption and unemployment in a country where historic protests over inequality erupted last year.
“Exactly 20 years ago, I was kidnapped as a candidate,” Betancourt said at a news conference in Bogotá. “Today I am here to finish what I started … with the conviction that Colombia is ready to change course.”
Her story, she said, is emblematic of the travails of scores of Colombians kidnapped and terrorized during the armed conflict. To some, it is also a story of forgiveness in a highly polarized nation working to reconcile with its violent past.
“After having lived what she lived, she was determined to support the peace agreement with the FARC,” said Laura Gil, a political scientist, adding that Betancourt “has the opportunity to unite.”
Betancourt is entering a crowded field at a relatively late stage ahead of the May election. Leftist senator and perennial candidate Gustavo Petro, an economist who has pledged to tax the rich and phase out Colombia’s reliance on oil and gas, is leading in the polls. Petro came in second place in the 2018 presidential election, receiving 41 percent of the vote.
Betancourt will first have to win the centrist coalition’s primary in March, facing colleagues such as Alejandro Gaviria, a former health minister and university director, and Sergio Fajardo, a mathematician and former governor who has also previously run for president.
Betancourt’s candidacy comes as center-right President Iván Duque’s administration faces widespread unpopularity and as the country continues to struggle with armed groups. Five years after Colombia signed the peace deal with the FARC, splinter groups, paramilitary organizations and drug cartels continue to terrorize and displace communities across the country.
Before her capture by the FARC in 2002, Betancourt had gained popularity as a congresswoman for her efforts to root out corruption. In 2008, the army rescued her and 14 other FARC hostages. Once freed, Betancourt reunited with her mother and two children, got divorced and moved to England to pursue a PhD in theology at Oxford University.
In 2010, she filed a lawsuit against the Colombian state for her kidnapping and demanded $6.8 million in damages. Colombians widely criticized the move, and she eventually dropped the case, largely steering clear of politics as she lived abroad.
Last week, a federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled that the FARC must pay $36 million in damages to Betancourt’s son, Lawrence Delloye, for the emotional distress he says the son suffered while his mother was held hostage.
During Tuesday’s news conference, Betancourt spoke of her role as a woman and a mother in the race, with Colombia having never elected a woman as president. Among the few other women running for president is Francia Márquez, an Afro-Colombian human rights and environmental activist.
“In this moment, the coalition needed the presence of a woman, and it needed the presence of a person who can speak in a different way,” Betancourt said. “I hold Colombia in my heart in a different way because my life has been different … It has been a difficult trajectory, one of pain, but also of hope and faith, a trajectory of millions of Colombians who have refused to give up.”
