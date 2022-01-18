The last time Betancourt ran for president, in 2002, she was kidnapped by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, and held hostage in the jungle. She became one of the highest-profile captives during the country’s 52-year conflict with the FARC. And despite the horrors she endured — at times being deprived of food and chained by the neck — Betancourt supported Colombia’s 2016 peace deal with the FARC.