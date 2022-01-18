Last week, a 23-year-old woman working at a pet shop called Little Boss in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay was found to be infected with the delta variant, which has been rare in the city. At the same time, several hamsters in the pet shop also tested positive for the coronavirus. Health officials in Hong Kong are now investigating this as a possible case of animal to human transmission, as two more human infections, one confirmed and one preliminary positive, were linked to the pet store.