In July, an investigation by The Washington Post and a consortium of 16 media partners revealed that Pegasus had been licensed by NSO to governments around the world for the purpose of tracking terrorists and criminals. But it found that the program had been used to hack 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, human rights activists, business executives and two women close to the slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The targets’ phones were among the more than 50,000 numbers compiled by countries known to engage in surveillance of their citizens and to have been NSO clients.