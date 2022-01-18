Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have been flaring for months as Russia has been massing troops and military equipment near their neighbor.

In a bid to avert the crisis, negotiators from the United States and NATO representatives met with Russian officials last week for high-level talks. They aimed to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine and find a path forward.

Russian officials called last week’s talks a failure and threatened to halt further dialogue. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made sweeping security demands, including a core request: Ukraine must never be permitted to join NATO. Western officials refused to give such a guarantee. Even before the talks ended, a top Russian negotiator said they had reached a “dead end.”

But Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Geneva on Friday in a last-ditch effort for a breakthrough.

What questions do you have about Russia? Moscow bureau chief Robyn Dixon and correspondent Isabelle Khurshudyan are answering your questions now. Here are some of the questions they’ve answered already:

