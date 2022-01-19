The result is a convergence of financial woes that take the troubles of a poverty-stricken, war-torn country, mixes them with the hardships faced by U.S.-sanctioned states like Iran and Venezuela, then piles on the dire experience of a nation like Argentina during its catastrophic debt default and banking crisis. In short, the Taliban, cut off from foreign funding, cannot pay salaries, leaving families unable to buy food. The Afghan Central Bank, under Taliban control, is choked off from the international banking system and cannot provide enough currency to local banks, which, in turn, cannot fund businesses and individuals. The broader private banking system is so starved of cash that even Afghans who have savings are waiting hours in line for minimal withdrawals.