Earlier this month, several human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, wrote a letter to Miranda Sissons, the director of human rights policy at Meta, Facebook’s parent company, to “release a public, unredacted, and complete” report. Sissons responded to the letter in an email to a member of India Civil Watch International on Wednesday ahead of the news briefing, saying that the India assessment was in its “final stage” and acknowledging that the process “has taken longer than we had initially projected.”