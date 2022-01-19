The arrival of the badly needed assistance comes after Tongans cleared part of the runway by hand because equipment was destroyed or inaccessible, according to New Zealand’s defense minister, Peeni Henare.
“I’ve been told it is human power that is sweeping clear the debris and the ash off the runway at the moment,” Henare told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation late Wednesday, adding that there were reports the ash was up to a meter (3.3 feet) deep in places.
Aerial photos taken a few days after the explosion appeared to show people clearing the runway by hand, surrounded by a normally verdant landscape now blanketed in ash.
“The most stark description that was given to me in the briefing from the [New Zealand] defense force was the lack of color,” Henare told the ABC. “You imagine Pacific islands, the tropical nature of the place and the bright color of the sands and beaches. It’s all very gray and dull because of the ash that just blankets the entire land."
Australia’s defense minister, Peter Dutton, said it was “not a great picture” in Tonga, despite reports that the islands had escaped the mass casualties initially feared. The Tongan government says at least three people — two Tongans and a British woman — died in the disaster.
Dutton told Australian radio station 2GB on Thursday that the C-17 Globemaster plane would be bringing bottled water, desalination and purification kits, cooking equipment, PPE, tents and tools to Tonga, where aid agencies have warned the volcanic ash has contaminated water supplies. Also on the plane is a skid-steer loader equipped with a sweeper to expedite ash removal at the airport.
“There is obviously a lot of ash on the runway,” he said. “We need to make sure that it is safe for some of the aid flights to land.”
Dutton said a second flight would land in Tonga later on Thursday, while an Australian ship, HMAS Adelaide, would depart Brisbane later this week.
A New Zealand Air Force cargo plane also was scheduled to touch down in Tonga on Thursday.
“The delivery of supplies will be contactless and the aircraft is expected to be on the ground for up to 90 minutes before returning to New Zealand,” Henare said in a statement.
Australian officials have said they, too, will leave supplies without coming into contact with Tongans.
As one of the few places in the world to avoid community transmission of the coronavirus, Tonga is wary of foreign troops and aid workers potentially introducing the virus.
