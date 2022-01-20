That proved a step too far for performance artists Sanne Wallis de Vries and Diederik Ebbinge, who organized the Hair Salon Theater initiative to bring hairdressers and nail artists to still-shuttered cultural venues on Wednesday.
The Dutch cultural sector has been flexible and adaptive, the organizers said in a statement, but believed that the “dire situation” facing the arts should be highlighted. They asked for a plan for reopening the sector and noted that few infections had been linked to arts groups over the pandemic, suggesting that it was possible to resume cultural life carefully.
The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam was among the several dozen cultural venues that partnered with the Hair Salon Theater initiative. Customers who reserved seats ahead of time were able to get $38 haircuts or $34 Van Gogh-themed manicures while sitting amid the impressionist master’s portraits. (Masking and social distancing were mandatory.)
The Limburgs Museum, located near the German border, hosted a Zumba session in its buildings as part of another campaign that brought exercise classes to cultural centers. People can still sign up for a “mindfulness tour” on Friday at an art museum in The Hague.
On Wednesday, the Netherlands reported a seven-day rolling average of some 35,000 infections, largely driven by the omicron variant. More than 70 percent of the country’s roughly 17.4 million residents have been fully immunized.
Municipal authorities did not all react sympathetically to Wednesday’s events. Several theater houses dropped out of the Hair Salon Theater initiative after local officials threatened to crack down on the protests, according to the campaign organizers.
But in an opinion article co-written by some 30 mayors that was published in de Volkskrant, a Dutch newspaper, the officials asked the national government to review existing measures to ensure there was widespread “social and political agreement.”
It is impossible to “forcefully convince Dutch citizens of the correctness of the measures through repression,” the mayors added.