For some hamsters, it is too late. Convinced by the government or prompted by panic, some families have begun surrendering their furry friends. A boy was seen bawling in a video recorded by local TV channel i-Cable News, saying amid sobs that he didn’t want his hamster to go, while taking pictures of their last moments together before his father turned in the doomed animal. At the department’s entrance, a local media outlet interviewed a man who had relinquished his hamster, fearing that the government could trace him to the pet shop via credit card records. Another told reporters that “the government only wants what’s best for citizens.”