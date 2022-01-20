As the gathering, which took place outdoors in a football field, came to an end around 9 p.m. local time Wednesday, some worshipers were attacked by armed gangs attempting to “hijack their personal effects,” police spokesman Moses Carter told The Washington Post. As the worshipers ran back inside the gated area of the field to escape the gangs, they set off panic among the rest of the crowd, Carter said, precipitating the deadly stampede.
At least 29 people have been confirmed dead at nearby Redemption Hospital, among them 11 children and a pregnant woman, Carter said.
At least one person, who authorities say had a knife, was arrested in connection with the stampede.
Carter said police were “not informed” that the crusade was taking place and added that the pastor who organized the gathering would be questioned at police headquarters Thursday morning.
“This is a sad day for the country,” Deputy Information Minister Jalawah Tonpo told state radio Thursday. News outlets reported that Liberian President George Weah is expected to visit the site of the incident in the afternoon.
Read more: