The soccer field gathering ended in chaos when the men attacked worshippers shortly after nightfall, attempting to “hijack their personal effects,” police spokesman Moses Carter told The Washington Post.
As attendees rushed back inside the field’s gated area, panic enveloped the rest of the crowd, Carter said, setting off the stampede.
At least 29 people have been confirmed dead at nearby Redemption Hospital — among them 11 children and a pregnant woman, Carter said. The toll is expected to grow.
The Liberian Red Cross and national emergency agency has been called to assist the injured and the families of the deceased.
“This is a tragedy,” said Isaac Solo Kelgbeh, press secretary for the Liberian president. “Crusades are normally so peaceful. People are singing. People are praying.”
At least one person, who authorities say wielded a knife, was arrested in connection with the stampede. The country has declared three days of mourning.
Liberian President George Weah, who has ordered an investigation into the deaths, is expected to visit the site of the stampede.
Carter said police were “not informed” that the crusade was taking place and added that the pastor who organized the gathering would be questioned at police headquarters.
