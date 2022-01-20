But the buildup in Belarus means Ukraine has to split its forces to prepare for a possible attack from the north as well as from the east, where it has been embroiled in an eight-year conflict with Moscow-backed separatists. Russia also has units stationed in Crimea — which was forcibly annexed from Ukraine in 2014 — and also on the Black Sea and Sea of Azov. The northern border with Belarus is also significantly closer to Kyiv.