“Our forces killed around 20 terrorists that tried to attack the prison,” said Mervan Qamishlo, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces. “Now there are clashes taking place in the neighborhoods near the prison, and Daesh is hiding behind civilians and using them as human shields.” Daesh is the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State.
He said at least three civilians were killed in the clashes, and confirmed a statement by the area’s internal security forces that one of its members had been killed and seven wounded. Another seven inmates were also killed, reported the SDF.
Inmates aided the prison break by burning plastic materials and blankets in effort to cause chaos, the SDF said in a statement. It added that 89 prisoners had been recaptured after their escape overnight.
The U.S.-led coalition issued a statement of its own confirming the clashes and said it provided air support to the ground operations, without providing any further details.
Syria’s state news agency reported electricity blackouts in the center of Hasakah and surrounding neighborhoods, quoting the head of the electricity company in the city who said the clashes had damaged power lines in the area.
The Islamic State group was defeated in 2019 by local forces from Syria and Iraq, backed by a global U.S.-led coalition. At the height of its power, it controlled an area the size of Britain and commanded as many as 100,000 men.
Since its defeat, sleeper cells in Syria’s northeast and east provinces have conducted attacks on various armed groups, including the Syrian army and the SDF.
Ellen Francis in London contributed to this report.
