The presidential voting is secretive, and sometimes compared to a papal conclave, in part because of the history of unpredictable outcomes. A president needs a two-thirds majority — unless three rounds of voting prove indecisive, in which case the threshold drops to a simple majority. But because the left and right are so evenly split, with a batch of independents holding the middle, neither side has the power to ram through a candidate on their own. That is one reason many political analysts think Draghi has the best chance: He has already shown he can rally support from both the left and right.