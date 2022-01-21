MEXICO CITY — A Canadian visitor was fatally shot and two others were wounded in a hotel in Playa del Carmen on Friday afternoon, the latest attack at Mexican beach resorts that have been rattled by organized-crime violence.

The secretary of security in Quintana Roo state, Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, said in a tweet that the unidentified individual was killed after an “argument between hotel guests.” The shooting occurred at the Hotel Xcaret, near an eco-park popular with tourists that features snorkeling and other activities.

In another tweet, the security chief appealed for information about a gunman shown in a photo wearing a light gray sweatsuit and sweatpants firing a pistol in what appeared to be the leafy patio of the hotel.

Three Canadians were wounded in the assault and taken to a hospital, where one died, the official said.

Security forces descended on the area and began searching for the suspect, authorities said.

The shooting followed a flurry of other violent incidents in recent months in beach resorts in Cancún and along the tourist strip stretching south from that city. In December, gunmen on water scooters charged a Cancún beach in an apparent assassination attempt, firing their weapons and then taking off. No one was wounded. In November, shooting broke out at a hotel in Puerto Morelos, sending tourists ducking for cover in hallways. Two apparent cartel members were killed.

A month earlier, a German and Indian tourist were slain by gunmen in Tulum.

