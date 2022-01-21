In another tweet, the security chief appealed for information about a gunman shown in a photo wearing a light gray sweatsuit and sweatpants firing a pistol in what appeared to be the leafy patio of the hotel.
Three Canadians were wounded in the assault and taken to a hospital, where one died, the official said.
Security forces descended on the area and began searching for the suspect, authorities said.
The shooting followed a flurry of other violent incidents in recent months in beach resorts in Cancún and along the tourist strip stretching south from that city. In December, gunmen on water scooters charged a Cancún beach in an apparent assassination attempt, firing their weapons and then taking off. No one was wounded. In November, shooting broke out at a hotel in Puerto Morelos, sending tourists ducking for cover in hallways. Two apparent cartel members were killed.
A month earlier, a German and Indian tourist were slain by gunmen in Tulum.
