Pressure on the Russia-Ukraine border continues to build: Russia launched new military exercises Tuesday, accusing the United States of “building up tension.” On Monday, the Pentagon put more than 8,000 troops on high alert for a possible deployment to Europe. Diplomatic efforts have not defused the buildup.

The conflict playing out between Russia and Ukraine is one marked by land borders and shaped by strategic influence. Moscow sees Ukraine as an important buffer to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO. Ukraine sees Russia as an aggressor that has already occupied parts of Ukrainian territory.

Here are four maps that help explain the deep roots of the conflict and where things stand right now.

Russia conducts new military exercises as Biden, Europeans intensify diplomacy on Ukraine