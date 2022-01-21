Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice is not an independent judicial body. Critics argue the court is an instrument of President Nicolás Maduro, and that its decisions are routinely manipulated. José Manuel Simons, one of the lawyers who brought the case in 2016, argued this was why it took the court five years to decide to take up the issue. He doesn’t expect a ruling that in any way condemns the military. But the court’s judges have voted to expand some gay rights in the past, and Simons said he felt confident they would rule in favor of repealing the article.