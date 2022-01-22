Kyiv is not a NATO member and does not benefit from the organization’s mutual defense pact, but it has received significant assistance in bolstering its defensive capabilities since Russia annexed its Crimea region in 2014.
U.S. and European officials have also been engaged in diplomatic efforts to diffuse tensions with Moscow, though there is impasse over Russia’s demand that Ukraine and other former Soviet states be barred from joining the Western military alliance.
As the troop buildup continues, here’s what President Biden and other Western leaders have placed on the line.