Ukraine is counting on the support of the United States and other Western nations to ward off a potential renewed invasion by Russia, which has massed some 100,000 troops near the former Soviet republic’s borders. Moscow also recently moved forces into Belarus, Ukraine’s Kremlin-aligned neighbor, in what it is portraying — to widespread Western skepticism — as a regular exercise.

Kyiv is not a NATO member and does not benefit from the organization’s mutual defense pact, but it has received significant assistance in bolstering its defensive capabilities since Russia annexed its Crimea region in 2014.

U.S. and European officials have also been engaged in diplomatic efforts to diffuse tensions with Moscow, though there is impasse over Russia’s demand that Ukraine and other former Soviet states be barred from joining the Western military alliance.

As the troop buildup continues, here’s what President Biden and other Western leaders have placed on the line.