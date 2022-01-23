KYIV — Four former Ukrainian officials, identified by Britain as allegedly working with Russian intelligence services “to subvert Ukraine,” all served in the government of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. Yanukovych fled the country after massive protests drove him from power eight years ago.

Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office also claimed in a statement late Saturday that Moscow was planning to install a pro-Russian government in Ukraine headed by Yevhen Murayev, a former member of Ukraine’s parliament.

Murayev, who owns a pro-Russian television channel in Ukraine, dismissed the allegations as “stupidity and nonsense” in texts to the British Daily Telegraph.

U.K. accuses Russia of scheming to install a pro-Kremlin government in Ukraine

It was not clear from the British statement whether the office was accusing the four former officials of involvement in the alleged Russian plot. Officials alleged that some of the four were in contact with Russian officials “currently involved in the planning for an attack on Ukraine.”

Here are the four Ukrainians named in the British report. None could be reached for comment Sunday.