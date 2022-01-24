A Burkinabe counterterrorism officer also confirmed Kaboré’s detention Monday, saying the president “is in good hands.” The officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to talk to the media, said soldiers were fed up by what they saw as a lack of support from the top. Violence has steadily worsened since Kaboré took over.
“We need a strong man with clear ideas,” he said.
The apparent ouster came after hundreds marched in the streets of the capital, Ouagadougou, demanding the resignation of Kaboré, who has been in power since 2015.
During his tenure, militants linked to the Islamic State and al-Qaeda have upended life in the nation of 21 million, rendering much of the countryside ungovernable and driving at least 1.4 million people from their homes. More than 2,000 Burkinabes have died in the violence.
As video captured shots ringing out in the capital Sunday, protesters trashed the headquarters of Kaboré’s ruling party. Another photo showed bullet holes in an SUV belonging to the presidency.
Authorities implemented a curfew and ordered schools to shutter.
The government cut phone lines and Internet access, leaving millions in a communications blackout. Hours before his detention, Kaboré drew backlash amid the outage after he tweeted about soccer.
“I express to you the pride of the whole nation,” he wrote to Burkina Faso’s team, which bested Gabon on Sunday in the Africa Cup of Nations, advancing to the quarterfinals in the continent’s largest soccer tournament. “We are all behind you.”