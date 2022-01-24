The Houthis cast the drone attacks last week as retaliation for the UAE’s stepped-up military intervention in Yemen. The attacks killed three people and were followed by a rash of deadly airstrikes on Yemen carried out by the Saudi-led military coalition that includes the UAE. The strikes killed at least 82 people, hitting a detention center and a telecommunications center that knocked out Internet coverage across much of Yemen and killed three children playing nearby.
As of Monday, Internet service had not been restored.
After Monday’s attack, a Houthi military statement said the movement would confront “escalation with escalation” and warned foreign companies and investors to leave the UAE.
The spiraling conflict imperils the Emiratis’ reputation as an oasis of calm amid conflicts around the region. In the past few years, the UAE has signaled a diminishing role in Yemen’s ruinous war, which has caused widespread humanitarian suffering.
The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia and a coalition of other Arab countries, intervened in the war in 2015 with the aim of beating back Houthi advances across the country.
The Houthi military statement Monday described a broader attack than the Emiratis had acknowledged, saying the rebels had gone after an air base “and other sensitive targets” in Abu Dhabi with ballistic missiles, as well as other unnamed sites in neighboring Dubai with drones. The statement added that attacks had been carried out on Saudi Arabia, as well.
A Saudi statement said the military had destroyed ballistic missiles heading toward the eastern city of Dhahran. The kingdom’s Civil Defense Directorate said a missile had also fallen on the southern Jazan region, injuring two foreign nationals and damaging vehicles and industrial workshops.
Amid the cycle of strikes and retaliations, the Internet outage has caused an unsettling interruption in news from Yemen, amid reports of frequent attacks and worries that it would hamper financial remittances sent to the country and interrupt the work of aid agencies operating there.
Siobhán O’Grady in Cairo contributed to this report.
Read more: