In December, U.S. officials said they were seeing signs that Russia was preparing for a military offensive against Ukraine involving up to 175,000 troops. Since then, troops have been seen moving through neighboring Belarus, and Britain has warned of Russian plans to install a pro-Moscow government in Kyiv. “While we can’t get into the mind of President Putin, we are seeing the preparations that they’re making at the border,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a Monday briefing.